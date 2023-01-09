Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – A woman has opened up on how she was left heartbroken and depressed after her breast implant fell out of her chest weeks after a botched surgery in Turkey.

Kelly Young, from New Malden, Greater London initially splashed paid £3,700 for a boob job in September, more than two decades after she first had the procedure.

The 48-year-old opted for a cut-price clinic in Turkey, which she found quickly without making much research.

But the mother-of-two made two more trips to the destination and ended up paying an extra £2,500, after her stitches came undone and left a hole that caused the implant and pus to spill out.

Despite going under the knife for extra procedures, her implants became infected and had to be removed, leaving her with ‘lots of scarring’ and a ‘flat chest’.

Her right implant ruptured in 2018, which she said caused her breast to go ‘to the side more than the other one’ when she lay down.

Desperate to get her body back in shape, after ‘waiting years to have it done’, she decided to have her implants replaced as well as an uplift.

She picked a clinic in Turkey ‘quickly’ so she could join a friend who was already planning to jet out for a dental procedure.

Admitting to not doing much research beforehand, Ms. Young said she picked the clinic because it was ‘the cheapest place to go to get it done’.

Ms. Young added: ‘When I got back, my daughter went to change my dressing and said the stitches had come undone and it was weeping.

‘My doctor said it was infected and put me on antibiotics. I was seeing the district nurses every day to keep an eye on it and dress it. It started oozing more and getting bigger.

‘They had to pack wadding inside the hole daily to stop it getting bigger then they couldn’t do anymore.

‘It was too big and getting worse everyday so I had to go to A&E.’

She added: ‘It was a great big hole. I wouldn’t look at it, I didn’t want to know. It was literally hanging out.’

Despite being advised by an NHS breast surgeon not to fly back to Turkey, she jetted back in November for revision surgery.

‘I had to get on the plane with my implant hanging out, I was frightened’, Ms Young said.

After her second operation, there was a ‘whole load’ of blood coming from her surgery wound. But her surgeon advised her ‘it was normal’ and would remain this way ‘for a few more days’, she claimed, so chose to fly home.

When Ms Young got back to the UK, she found a second hole that got bigger every day.

‘I was sick of having holes in my boobs and having them dressed every day,’ she said.

She was told by a UK breast surgeon that the second set of implants — put in as part of her revision surgery had become infected and she should have waited at least six months from her first procedure before undergoing further implant treatment.

Ms. Young decided to fly back to Turkey in December for the third time in three months.

But doctors there told her that there was ‘nothing they could do’. They removed the implants and advised her not to have any further implants or an uplift.

Ms Young said: ‘He said I had very little breast and some sagging skin and that was it. I went home because I was depressed out there.’

After having the implants removed, Ms. Young revealed she has now been prescribed antidepressants and is looking for another surgeon to fix the damage as her confidence has been shattered.

‘I’m very unhappy with them, I feel like a 12-year-old again. I don’t let my boyfriend see me, everyone knows me with my boobs,’ she said.

‘I’ve got three lots of scarring with a flat chest. I feel like a different person.

‘I have to get them done, I wouldn’t be able to wear a bikini – summer would be a nightmare.’

Ms. Young added: ‘People need to do research, look at all the complications that can occur and make sure they don’t pay in cash because if you pay by card you have more rights.’