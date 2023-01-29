Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 29 January 2023 – A 43-year-old woman in Navakholio, Kakamega county, was on Saturday, January 28, 2023, arrested after she allegedly attacked her husband and set their house on fire.

Navakholo OCPD Richard Omanga said Florence Karakacha was arrested for giving her husband identified as Bramwel Lubanga a thorough beating for reportedly marrying a second wife.

Lubanga lost part of his lip after his wife bit it off during the feud. The woman allegedly torched the house before heading to the nearest police station. At the station, the woman alleged that her husband had attacked her first.

Officers from the station hurriedly arrested the man and booked him at the station. However, upon enquiry from neighbours and family members, the officers discovered that the woman had fought the man after he had married a second wife upon learning that she was allegedly having an affair with his brother.

The officers arrested the woman and booked her into custody pending arraignment in court.