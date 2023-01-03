Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Party National Chairman, Chirau Ali Mwakwere, has poured cold water on Former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2027.

Kalonzo’s allies have kicked a storm in Azimio One Kenya Alliance by telling the coalition leader, Raila Odinga, to endorse the former VP so that he can start campaigning for the 2027 Presidential elections.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies, Mwakwere laughed off the demand by Kalonzo’s allies saying it is only Raila Odinga who is capable of beating Ruto in 2027.

Mwakwere further said Raila Odinga needs to vie for the presidency in 2027 because of his party’s numerical strength and national appeal.

“In fact, if I was Raila Odinga I would choose a member of the ODM party to be the candidate and not from a minor party. There are some decisions that should be made realistically,” Mwakwere stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.