Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Winterwatch fans were left shocked after an X-rated display unfolded on their screens during a recent watch.

The show included a scene where a group of badgers engaged in a ‘threesome’. This was aired when viewers were watching the badgers in Love Island-style night vision on the BBC Two evening show.

The creatures who live in dens called setts, turned away from one another and rubbed their bums together.

Explaining what was happening, Winterwatch host Gillian Burke said;

“They’re scent marking each other.

“A more descriptive word would be ‘anal rubbing’.

“Now we do like a little bit of anal rubbing on the watches here so yes, this is what they do.”

Viewers quickly piled in on social media after the broadcast, which was broadcast live from Edinburgh Zoo.