Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Sarah Kiiru, the wife of a man who drowned and died after the car they were in with a lady believed to be his side chick plunged into a dam in Juja has broken silence.

Speaking to the press, Sarah said her husband Tirus Maina was a businessman dealing with engineering machinery.

On the fateful day her husband died, he left home for work in the morning.

He later called her around 7 pm and informed her he was in a business meeting in Juja.

He asked her what he wants for dinner and that is the last time they spoke.

When she tried to call him, his phone was off and none of her messages was being replied to.

“I called and sent him messages but he was unreachable, very unusual of him because he has always been accessible,” she added.

She learnt of her husband’s death through a friend who called her on Tuesday 2 pm and told her to report to Kimbo police station.

According to locals, Maina was making merry in the car with a lady.

The car was parked a few metres from the dam and at around 9:30 pm, they heard people screaming for help.

Although it is alleged that the lady who was with Maina in the car on the fateful day was his side chick, his wife claims the unidentified lady might be a business partner.

“Although I do not know her, I believe the woman who was with my husband that night was a friend, he had so many friends because of the nature of his business,” she said.

