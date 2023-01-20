Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 20 January 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Maggie Shii, has been accused of wrecking the marriage of Hyssops Real Estate CEO Naftali Mwangi.

According to well-placed sources, Naftali’s wife Triza is battling depression after finding out that her husband is having an affair with the singer.

Maggie Shee reportedly got pregnant for the CEO last year and then got rid of the pregnancy.

She stopped attending gospel events and church after she fell pregnant for the real estate businessman.

She only resurfaced after getting rid of the pregnancy.

Last Friday, the CEO’s wife is said to have called him, only for Maggie Shii to pick up the phone and insult her.

This is not the first time that Maggie Shii is being accused of being a homewrecker.

She was previously dating prominent Kikuyu businessman JM Mofarm, the CEO of MO farm Fresh Exporters

Maggie Shii is a close friend of Mary Lincoln and uses her beauty to lure rich married men.

See her photos below.

Here are photos of the married CEO she is dating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.