Friday, January 13, 2023 – A woman has been accused of cutting off her husband’s penis and leaving a knife buried in the dead man’s eyeball in Argentina.

The suspect, Florencia Amado Cattaneo, 41, has been arrested for the horrific alleged murder and sent for psychiatric assessment.

Victim, Pedro Federico Zarate’s body was reportedly found at the couple’s flat in Altos de San Lorenzo with the knife embedded in his eye, and his genitals mutilated.

Cattaneo, a psychologist, was arrested on 11th January after fleeing to her mother’s house in a taxi ‘with bloodstains on her hands’, her sister Patricia told local media.

Her 50-year-old husband’s body was found by his sister-in-law on the bed at the apartment he shared with his wife and five-year-old son. He had stab wounds all over his body, including his chest, and his genitals were mutilated, according to local media reports.

Amado Cattaneo has been admitted to the psychiatric ward of a medical centre in La Plata, where she will undergo tests. If she is ruled mentally incompetent, she will not go on trial, say investigators and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Footage from the police station as Cattaneo arrived showed her being helped forward by officers with a grimace on her face, local reports said.

Pedro, 47, was a trumpet player and a music producer. He had worked at the Estacion Provincial cultural centre in La Plata since 2006. He married Amado Cattaneo in 2017.

Citing neighbours, local reports said the couple have a five-year-old son and had been together for over a decade.