Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – The Kenyan African National Union (KANU) party has explained why Chairman Gideon Moi has been a no-show in protest rallies organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga.

According to the party’s Executive Director, George Wainaina, their party leader has been out of the country.

He went on to say that the former Baringo senator returned to the country on Sunday morning.

Wainaina added that Gideon had also not been briefed on the rallies, but they will soon be meeting as Azimio partners.

“He arrived yesterday morning and we have not had an opportunity to brief him on what was going on. At an appropriate time he will meet his partners in Azimio and OKA particularly,” Wainaina said.

The Kanu chairman has been out of the country for an observer mission.

Gideon Moi has been in Antigua and Barbuda on an election observer mission where he had been deployed by the Commonwealth Observer to be part of their team.

The team completed its mission on Sunday, January 22, where they gave the election a clean bill of health.

This was a day before Raila Odinga’s Azimio first rally at Kamukunji grounds.

Political pundits have been questioning Gideon’s absence from the rallies claiming it signals his reluctance to team up with Azimio again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.