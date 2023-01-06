Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Who was Edwin Chiloba?

Edwin was born in Elgeyo Marakwet.

He lost his mother at a very young age and years later he lost his father who was his source of inspiration.

After spending his school years hopping from one relative to another, he enrolled for a degree in Education at Moi University West Campus, wherein the diversity of school clubs and exposure, he found his happiness, a new love, fashion.

In his third year, he started putting outfits together and going for photoshoots and pageants that his relatives were not proud of.

He was discontinued from school and he moved to Nairobi to chase his fashion dream.

A friend offered to sign him at his modeling agency. He came up with his designs, and not long after, he got his breakthrough through a Facebook message from a white couple who loved his designs.

He was enrolled in fashion school and his career began.

He was a gender-free unconventional fashion designer going against all odds.

May his soul rest in peace.

