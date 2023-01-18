Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – An aide to a Governor has asked parents to concentrate on raising “good children.”

He gave this advise while reacting to a trending photo of a young man watching a football match inside a mosque while the Imam was preaching.

Posting the photo online, Shettima wrote;

”Innalillahi waa inna ilaihir raji’un Where are we heading to? In the mosque while the imam is preaching and giving sermons on teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW. We need to focus on our children upbringing not material world.”