Thursday, 05 January 2023 – Renowned city preacher James Maina Nganga of Neno Evangelism Church reportedly came to the rescue of a mentally challenged man he came across while he was going to preach at his church along Haille Sellasie Avenue, Nairobi.

In the video shared by popular Facebook blogger Derric Mbugua, Nganga is seen instructing the ushers to go and bring the madman to the church.

“Go and bring him to the church. He is near the bridge, ” Nganga is heard telling the ushers.

The ushers did as ordered and brought the shabbily dressed man to the church.

Nganga called him to the pulpit and started interrogating him.

He said his name is Samuel Gatheca and all he wanted at the moment is to feed his empty stomach.

He told pastor Nganga that he desperately needed ‘Ugali maharagwe( Ugali and beans).

Nganga prayed for him and delivered him using anointing oil

He then took him to a nearby hotel and bought him some food.

The video has sparked reactions, with some saying that the stunt was stage-managed.

“Hehe staged managed. But Nganga knows Kenyans are gullible and will easily believe this,” a social media user wrote.

“Haha staged managed to secure an audience,” another user commented.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.