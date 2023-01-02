Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – A family in Tetu, Nyeri County, is mourning their kin who reportedly committed suicide on New Year’s Eve.

The 42-year-old man, identified as David Ngunjiri, is said to have hanged himself near a church after complaining that he was not able to settle 2022 debts.

Hours before he died, he had posted a cryptic message on his Facebook account, hinting that he was depressed.

The message read, “Dear friend, I’m sorry for this. That wasn’t my intention. Please forgive me,”

May his soul rest in peace.

