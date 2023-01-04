Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Popular doctor, Dr Penking has reacted to the recent interview model Fancy Acholonu, granted in which she disclosed that her former fiance, Alex Ekubo, did not sleep with her for five years while they dated.

In her interview, Fancy said Alex stated that he was celibate and didn’t want them to get intimate because of his religious beliefs. She said the no-intimate stance of Alex was confusing and difficult for her and that the whole thing affected her esteem.

In a series of Tweets, Dr Penking wondered what women want as most always frown at men who demand for sex during relationship.

