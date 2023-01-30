Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has finally cleared the air on whether he is related to the outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

On Sunday, during the Jacaranda rally by the Azimio coalition, Raila claimed that Wetang’ula, Chebukati, and Justice Aggrey Muchelule are brothers-in-law.

“Mr. Chebukati and Muchelule are in-laws. Their wives are sisters and Wetangula’s wife too …Wetang’ula, Chebukati and Muchelule are brothers-in-law,” Raila stated.

“One stole elections, another is a Judge and the other is a National Assembly speaker,” Raila added

But in response on Monday, Wetangula admitted that he is related to Chebukati and wondered why this did not matter when he was supporting his presidential bid in 2017.

“Raila Odinga in the 2017 general/presidential election I was your partner in Nasa. If being a Chebukati relative in 2022 mattered, it must have equally mattered then. Excuses and blame games too, have limits! Soon they will be a circus,” Wetang’ula said in a tweet.

