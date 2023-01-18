Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – National Assembly (NA) Speaker Moses Wetangula has begun the process of changing the constitution without consulting ‘Wanjiku’ as required by the law.

Speaking yesterday when he met members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Wetangula committed to reaching out to his predecessor Justin Muturi over a plan to change the constitution.

According to Wetangula, there was a need to change the constitution to accommodate EALA Kenyan members in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The amendment will also see EALA MPs receive perks that are enjoyed by their counterparts in the National Assembly.

“I have hosted the newly elected Kenya EALA members where we discussed a series of issues.”

“I committed to the members to engage Attorney General Justin Muturi to deliberate on a constitutional amendment to incorporate them into PSC,” Wetangula stated.

As members of PSC, EALA members will be able to deliberate issues that affect the Kenyan Parliament as well as constitutional offices.

The Kenyan EALA MPs will provide services and facilities to ensure Parliament’s efficient and effective running.

They will also take part in constituting offices in the Parliamentary service and appointing and supervising office holders.

Apart from being part of the powerful PSC, the EALA MPs also sought from Wetangula perks enjoyed by Senators and Parliamentarians.

They requested to be allocated fully funded offices in Nairobi as well as a car mortgage and travel allowance.

The law requires that for any change of the constitution, the public must be allowed to participate in the process fully, but Wetangula and Muturi seem to want to cut corners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.