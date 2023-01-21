Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has said some western countries are pushing for a handshake between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with KTN News on Friday, Kioni said some Western nations had initiated talks seeking to convince opposition parties, under the banner of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, to ease pressure and slow down on politics through their respective embassies in the country.

Revisiting 2013 when he was the running mate of the then-presidential candidate Musalia Mudavadi, Kioni revealed that foreign powers in the country have always worked to reconcile political parties after every election cycle.

He stated that he was privy to attempts of reconciling Azimio and the ruling party albeit without disclosing the stages in the intrigues.

“After every election, you will see the Western nations through the embassies trying to talk to all parties that took part in the election, it happened when I was with Musalia and it has now happened, all those embassies will always be asking parties to work together,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST