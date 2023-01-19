Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Premier League club, West Ham United have entered contract talks with Lorient striker, Terem Moffi as they look to beat Ligue 1 side Nice to the deal.

According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Hammers are confident their £25million bid will be accepted by the Ligue 1 side. It’s understood discussions are ongoing with Moffi’s representatives and that the Premier League side will be able to offer far superior terms than Nice.

It was also gathered that the 23-year-old may not be willing to take a pay cut should the Hammers be relegated to the Championship.

Nigerian forward Moffi has enjoyed a blistering first half of the Ligue 1 season. He has scored 12 goals in 18 games in all competitions this season as they sit seventh in the league.

Moffi, who arrived at the French club, has racked up 59 goals in 135 games and helped them avoid relegation last season.