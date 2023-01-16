Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – West Ham have held further talks with Lorient over a potential £25million deal for striker Terem Moffi.

The proposal is understood to be £20m with a further £5m for Moffi, who has scored 12 goals in 18 games this season.

Having arrived at the French club in 2020, the 23-year-old has racked up 59 goals in 135 games and helped them avoid a relegation scrap last season.

With the Hammers currently 18th in the Premier League table after a poor run of form, bringing in a fresh striker with experience could help them avoid the drop.

Moffi left Nigeria and moved to England to join the Buckswood Football Academy in Hastings at the age of 17.

He then took his talents to Lithuania where he played for Kauno Zalgiris and Riteriai.

Moffi later had a short spell at Belgian side Kortrijk before joining Lorient in October 2020.