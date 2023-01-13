Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Premier League club, West Ham are interested in signing Lorient forward Terem Moffi.

The Hammers recently asked about the availability of the 23-year-old striker, as David Moyes looks to strengthen his team this season.

French side Lorient have set an asking price of £25million for the player who has scored ten goals in 14 games this season, and they have started negotiations, as reported by journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Daily Express journalist said on his Youtube channel that the French club are also willing to do business this month.

“In terms of West Ham’s interest in Moffi, I believe they’ve held negotiations to sign the player,” said Taylor.

“But at the same time there is a differentiation of price Lorient are looking for and West Ham are prepared to pay.

“Lorient are really willing to do business. They are looking at £20-25m for the striker. Premier League clubs are willing to pay around £15m.”

Moffi left Nigeria and moved to England to join the Buckswood Football Academy in Hastings at the age of 17. He then took his talents to Lithuania where he played for Kauno Zalgiris and Riteriai.

Moffi later had a short spell at Belgian side Kortrijk before joining Lorient in October 2020.

Moffi has scored 10 goals in 16 games for the French club in Ligue 1 this season.