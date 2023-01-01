Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 January 2023 – Switch Lounge in Kasarani on Saturday night hosted an event to crown the most well-endowed lady.

The event, dubbed Miss Curvy 2022, saw several ladies parade their curves and big behinds in skimpy outfits that left little for the revelers to imagine.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.