Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – A wedding was disrupted before the bride even made her first outing after families began fighting over seasoning cubes.

According to a vendor who was at the wedding, the bride was supposed to have three outings in three different dresses during her traditional marriage.

However, before she even made her first appearance, the families started quarrelling about seasoning cubes.

The vendor said one group expressed their displeasure that the groom’s family did not include seasoning cubes in the items brought for the wife’s family.

However, another group insisted that seasoning cubes were not included in the list.

This led to an argument that soon escalated.

A video shared online shows people angrily leaving the wedding venue, including the groom.

Watch the video below.