Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said that he won the August 9, 2022, presidential election with a landslide.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday while meeting grassroots leaders ahead of the scheduled Jacaranda grounds rally, Raila said all records and opinion polls pointed to him winning the election.

According to him, the number of seats Azimio La Umoja amassed in the city was emblematic of all the regions in the country.

Additionally, Raila stated that an exit opinion poll conducted by unidentified experts and poll observers showed he trounced President William Ruto.

“Nairobi is Azimio. Out of 17 MPS, we got 14, the others had 3 only. Same with the MCAs and the presidential vote. The way it was in Nairobi, we also won in Central Kenya, North Eastern Eastern, Coast, Western, and Nyanza. How would we be defeated across Kenya?,” Raila asked.

Raila said he won but the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rigged him out and declared Ruto as the winner of the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST