Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will show the world how William Ruto, with the assistance of the rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), rigged the last year’s Presidential election.

Commenting on her Twitter page on Sunday, Karua, who was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate during the election, insisted that they have received a secret dossier from an IEBC insider who details what transpired during the hotly contested poll.

“The truth shall not be forgotten, shall not and cannot be buried, the truth will always be OUT! The time is now,” Karua said.

She also said the truth about the elections lies in the servers and those doubting should demand servers be laid bare.

“We have to get to the bottom of this to free Kenya once and for all from electoral deceit,” Karua added.

She explained that IEBC as the duty bearer holds the records on behalf of Kenyans and they should make them public.

“The records belong to us and ALL power is exercised by each and every office on our behalf, wherever you are, whoever you ARE listen and do what the constitution sanctions, lay bare the servers!” Karua stated.

