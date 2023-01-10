Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will repossess illicit wealth accumulated by senior figures in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Speaking during an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that about 10 people stole billions from taxpayers in manipulated deals.

“They were very vocal in telling Kenyans not to vote for thieves yet they were the real thieves. They had started subdividing public land among themselves in Galana Kulalu and in Kibiku in Ngong,” the second in command explained.

The former Mathira MP said Ruto will cancel ill-gotten title deeds, deals, and interests but won’t shame the suspects. The DP claimed influential families whom he did not name were behind corruption in the milk, tea, and coffee sectors, duping farmers.

“The cartel even borrowed money to pay tea bonuses from the big man’s banks to make money and deceptively make farmers believe that the sector had been reformed,” Gachagua said

