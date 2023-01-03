Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has warned MCAs across the country over using the impeachment of governors to their own advantage.

Speaking to the media in Kakamega on January 1, Khalwale claimed that in many impeachment cases, the MCAs harassed governors so that they can give them money.

He maintained that the Senate had resolved to protect governors in office from greedy MCAs.

“MCAs you must know that impeachment is merely one of the tools at your disposal and it should not be used to your own advantage. We know in the majority of cases MCAs harass governors because they want to tease them for the governors to succumb and give them money. This we have decided as the senate will not happen. We are going to protect governors from greedy MCAs,” Khalwale said.

His remarks come after an 11-member Senate committee saved Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza from impeachment.

The Khalwale-led committee stated that none of the allegations levelled against Mwangaza by the Meru County Assembly were substantiated.

“None of the charges against Governor Kawira Mwangaza was proved. All the eleven members agreed and recommended to this house that all the charges were not proved or substantiated,” Khalwale said.

Meru MCAs impeached Governor Mwangaza on grounds of abuse of office claims and gross violation of the Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST