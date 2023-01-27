Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – A loyal and ardent supporter of Azimio One Kenya Alliance has said supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are not ready to move on until they claim back their stolen victory from President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, Hezena Lemaletian, who the Azimio coalition used her face during its presidential campaigns, said though many Kenyans are telling them to move on, they will not until they claim what is theirs.

Lemaletian also warned president William Ruto that they don’t need the office of the opposition, which his government wanted to create, saying that they still have some pending business that must be sorted out first

“We refuse the office of the leader of the opposition because we still have pending issues with the previous elections and until our issues are sorted we cannot move forward,” she said

Her remarks come ahead of Azimio‘s Jacaranda rally on Sunday, where Raila Odinga will tell his supporters the way forward of reclaiming their stolen victory.

