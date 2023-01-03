Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has predicted that members of the Kikuyu community will soon demonstrate against President William Ruto’s leadership.

In a social media post on Tuesday, blogger Abuga Makori, who is also an Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, said Kikuyus will suffer under Ruto’s authoritarian leadership and they will soon protest in the streets.

The blogger further stated that it will take long before the Kikuyus realize that they allegedly made mistakes in picking President Ruto over the former Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

However, Makori said if Kikuyus demonstrate, Azimio supporters will not join them in their demonstrations.

“The Kikuyu community will suffer under William Ruto. They will be the most disenfranchised lot. We will not join them in protesting against the administration,” Makori stated.

