Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Parents with bright students who scored C+ above in the just released KCSE will have to fund the education of their students themselves.

This is after the Government of President William Ruto said it will not fund some of them in their further studies.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu affirmed that not all the 173,345 KCSE candidates who scored C+ and above will get government sponsorship.

He indicated that the level of funding has remained constant despite the number of students doubling in the past six years.

According to the CS, the Ministry is only allocated 25 percent of the budget – hence has to take stringent measures to only cater to the needy.

“The level of funding has remained the same yet the number has more than doubled since 2016. The Ministry of Education (MoE) takes 25 per cent of the national budget. If we are to sponsor everybody, it could rise to 35 per cent,” he stated.

The CS added that the government is yet to come up with a formula for university funding, given the rise in the number of students sitting national examinations.

However, he affirmed that the government is unable to cater to all students in terms of sponsorship.

This has come as a shocker to many parents who were hoping to get full government sponsorship for their children, considering that they had an option of having their children learn for free from kindergarten to the university if only they elected Raila Odinga as president in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.