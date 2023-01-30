Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Some secondary school students posted a viral video issuing out a warning to men who might be asking them out.

In the video which they made in their hostel, the students said they don’t like men with small manhood.

They added that men with premature ejaculation should not come near them because they like to be hammered for long hours in bed.

They are speaking in local dialect from Nigeria but that is essentially what they are saying

Watch the video below.