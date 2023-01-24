Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is now on his own. This is after his Chief Agent in the August 9, 2022 Presidential elections disowned his latest strategy, where he launched a revolution against William Ruto, saying he doesn’t recognize him as president.

Taking to Twitter, Saitabao Kanchory, who was Raila’s Chief Agent in the last election, fired at his former boss, asking him to give his followers a clear plan or hold his peace going forward.

According to Kanchory, Raila ought to be clear on his end game plan; otherwise, he should let Kenyans move on with their lives.

“Raila Odinga should give a clear way forward or hold his peace. Kenyans don’t have time for silly games,” Kanchory tweeted.

The comment elicited mixed reactions among the Azimio supporters, who turned the heat on him and blamed him for mismanaging Raila’s vote tallying exercise.

However, Kanchory defended himself, saying he performed his key roles diligently during the polls.

