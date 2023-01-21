Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 21 January 2023 – Two Kenyan ladies who have been dating for the last five years have boldly come out to reveal how they met and flaunted their engagement rings.

They met on Facebook in 2017 and fell in love before getting engaged.

The beautiful ladies, who are in their early twenties, have already embraced LGBTQ ‘madness’ despite their young age.

The second lady, Her Excellency Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has already warned teachers and parents in the country not to remain silent as homosexuality and lesbianism take center stage.

Speaking at a teachers’ conference at Chania Girls High School in Thika, Pastor Dorcas pointed out that many teachers and parents were afraid of speaking out against same-sex relationships, and this would be detrimental to the country and the values held by Kenyans.

“Teachers know what our children are undergoing in schools. There is homosexuality and lesbianism in schools, but we do not want to speak against it so we can look good, but when we allow this, we lose a generation,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Watch video of the two Kenyan ladies.

