Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga finally dropped a bombshell that Kenyans have been waiting for at the historic Kamukunji Grounds.

Addressing the boisterous supporters, Raila said he does not recognise William Ruto as the President of Kenya.

This is after an IEBC whistleblower claimed that Raila won the 2022 election by a huge margin.

According to Raila, foreign powers interfered with the General Election in favour of President Ruto.

“We don’t recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We don’t recognize any official appointed in his government,” Odinga told the crowd as it chanted ‘Ruto must go’.

He alleged that former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and the other two commissioners and the CEO cooked their own results.

“The IEBC and the then Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Marjan Hussein Marjan formed a cartel within the IEBC with the exclusion of the 4 new commissioners, disregarded the votes you cast and cooked their own results,” the ODM leader stated.

“Since August 15, we have conducted our own investigations of the IEBC and the electoral results. We are convinced that our victory was stolen.

“Gallant IEBC whistleblowers have now published the true and authentic results of the 2022 elections,” he added.

Among the leaders at the Kamukunji rally were Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, George Wajackoyah, and ODM leaders.

