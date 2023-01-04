Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders has poured cold water on the move by the Kikuyu council of elders trying to reconcile former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current President William Ruto.

Last week, the chairman of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Wachira Kago stated that the elders want to reconcile Uhuru with his successor Ruto for the sake of uniting the country.

But speaking on Tuesday, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe, said the Mt Kenya residents are not interested in the talks since Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the region’s political kingpin.

Kagombe said Uhuru is now a civilian and he made the mistake of supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was annihilated by President William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

The first-term lawmaker further said those forcing the reconciliation are Uhuru’s apologists who spent the majority of the time insulting Ruto.

“Those who are pushing for this reconciliation are Uhuru apologists. They refused to listen to us during the campaigns when we told them that Azimio was not going to win, why should we listen to them now? The elders did not start now,” Kagombe said.

