Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – An outspoken Member of Parliament has savagely attacked Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna after he criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Sifuna, in a statement on Tuesday, urged Gachagua to stop antagonizing Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his decision to prohibit matatus from accessing the central business district (CBD).

Sifuna, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement Secretary-General, urged Gachagua to let Sakaja do his job of reorganizing the city as he was given the mandate by Nairobians during the August 9th, 2022 General Election.

Reacting to Sifuna’s sober advice to Gachagua, Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi used uncouth language to respond to the senator.

Wamumbi said in the Kikuyu community men do not argue with uncircumcised boys.

“Senator Sifuna, in our community, men do not argue with uncircumcised boys, they are left to be disciplined by their mothers,” Wamumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

