Sunday, 08 January 2023 – A lady called Atinuke Dami-Yakubu announced that she and her best friend got pregnant at the same time.

Atinuke, who shared their maternity photos in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 8, 2023, said they didn’t plan the pregnancy.

“Away from Kuli Kuli. Best in Pregnanting. When you and your bestie took pregnancy test together. My baby has a Bestie already …enjoyment. Promise you we didn’t plan it.” she wrote.