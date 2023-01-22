Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati may not only have rigged Raila Odinga’s victory in favor of President William Ruto but also conned the famous Bomas Choir that helped him to defuse tension as Kenyans were anxiously waiting for the declaration of the August 9, 2022, presidential results.

This is according to the singers themselves drawn from different choirs who entertained Kenyans during the August 2022 General Election at Bomas of Kenya.

The singers are now crying out for not being paid for the services they offered to IEBC and the country.

According to the singers, they are yet to receive their money as they had been promised.

The choir spent close to a week at Bomas, singing patriotic songs that eased tensions among Kenyans, with many expressing delight at their presence.

However, some of the members of the choir have come out to say that they are yet to receive the money they worked for, even as schools open on Monday.

According to Victor Onyango, a lead singer in one of the choirs at Bomas, they were promised that their pay would come six weeks after the announcement of the presidential results, but it is now six months and no pay.

Onyango said 80% of the choir members entirely depend on singing as their source of income. The delayed payment has therefore adversely affected their way of life and their families.

“I can assure you that most people in that choir you saw there don’t do anything apart from singing. It is their livelihood. Withholding their pay means, they are greatly affected. They have families, and children are resuming school,” Onyango lamented.

