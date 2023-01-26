Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot is now regretting supporting President William Ruto during the 2022 elections.

This follows Ruto’s continued politicking at the time Kenyans are facing harsh economic times.

Ruto had promised to lower the cost of living within days of taking over the power.

Taking to Twitter, the visibly dejected Aukot asked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to get to work and deliver their agenda to the people of Kenya.

According to Aukot, Ruto’s administration ought to focus on fixing the problems of Kenyans rather than talking about their win more often.

“UDA must now focus on delivery as per their plan.”

“Stop reminding us of your win. You’re already in the office. Fix the economy, cost of living, insecurity, health, unemployment, national debt…you have a lot to deliver rather than reminding Kenyans about the 2022 elections,” he stated.

At the same time, asked the Azimio coalition to seek better ways of seeking justice rather than protests and organizing rallies.

He said the path they’re treading on is dangerous.

“Wahenga washanena ya kwamba “kelele za chura hazitamzuia ng’ombe kunywa maji”. The direction Azimio is taking is dangerous for the country. There are better ways of seeking justice. Incitement isn’t one of them,” he added.

His sentiments come after Raila Odinga declared at the Kamukunji rally on Monday that he does not recognise Ruto’s presidency, claiming that his victory was stolen.

