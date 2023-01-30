Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin has rubbished claims that he is targeting Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, in the ongoing probe about an IEBC dossier that claimed that Raila Odinga won the last year’s presidential election with 8.1 million votes.

The dossier claims that Raila Odinga annihilated President William Ruto, who emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

DCI on Sunday wrote to the Azimio coalition asking them to furnish the DCI sleuths with the dossier to check its authenticity.

Speaking on Sunday, Amin denied they are targeting Azimio la Umoja leaders, saying they want to know the truth on new allegations.

“The DCI is not going for Raila or anyone else. The most important thing is to establish the truth behind the allegations,” Amin said.

“We just want to know the truth including what the whistleblower said and who he or she is,” Amin added.

The probe comes barely a week after the opposition, led by Raila Odinga, claimed that they had official presidential results, allegedly from a whistleblower who works at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.