Tuesday, 24 January 2023 – On Monday, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, organized a rally at Kamukunji Grounds after landing in South Africa, where he was on a one-week official tour.

The rally was jam-packed with Azimio adherents despite being a working day.

Journalists from different media stations flocked to the historic grounds to cover the rally and interview Raila’s supporters on their expectations.

A reporter from Kenya Broadcast Corporation (KBC) was almost pickpocketed as he was interviewing the supporters.

He had to run away to safeguard his items.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.