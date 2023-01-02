Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 2, 2023 – President William Ruto left Kenyans talking after he spared a moment to pray for the Raila Odinga-led Opposition while praying for the country as he unsharred in the new year.

Accompanied by his wife Mama Rachel Ruto, and high-ranking government officials in Mombasa for the New Year celebrations, Ruto put aside the political animosity and rhetoric to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the Opposition.

He asked God to give Raila Odinga-led faction the appropriate knowledge so that they can work with his government.

“Father, we want to pray even for our friends in the Opposition that you will give them the appropriate knowledge so that they can work with us for the good and prosperity of our nation,” Ruto prayed.

Ruto defeated Raila in the August 9th General Election despite Baba having the backing of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the deep state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.