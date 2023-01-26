Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Controversial city preacher, Apostle Jeremiah Kioko, who runs a church in downtown Nairobi, has sparked reactions on social media after he was captured in a viral video stage managing a miracle.

The rogue preacher was seen in the trending video holding a rod which he claimed was anointed.

His brainwashed congregants fell like a sack of potatoes once he swayed the rod.

Netizens suspect that those who fell had been hired by the cunning pastor to perform the stunt.

They had been strategically positioned in the front.

This is not the first time that Apostle Kioko is trending over stage-managed miracles.

Watch the clip.

