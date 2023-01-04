Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Washed up slay queen Tracey Kamweti has sparked a debate on Twitter after she narrated how she wasted her youth hopping from one club to another partying with Joe Muchiri.

She quit clubbing after a man impregnated her and rendered her a single mother.

These days, she is asleep by 10 PM but Joe Muchiri is still partying all night long with fine damsels, mostly hot campus ladies.

Tracey concluded that it is a man’s world.

Her tweet has since gone viral.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.