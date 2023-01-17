Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a lorry was involved in an accident along a major Kenyan highway.

The driver lost control of the truck before it overturned.

He must have slept on the steering wheel.

A Twitter user shared the video and advised drivers to always rest before getting back on the road.

‘’This is why it is always good to get a decent rest before pulling a long-distance trip.

“If you are tired, pull over, take a nap and get back on the road when you are well rested to avoid accidents like these,’’ the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.