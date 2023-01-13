Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over the mysterious death of former Tharaka Nithi Senatorial aspirant and billionaire Francis Kiambi that suggest he may have been living a lie.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Kiambi’s family lifted the lid over the deceased’s deep financial struggles their kin faced even as he tried to put on a brave face before his death.

According to his sister, Jesicah Kajugu, the tycoon – who was found dead at his Karen home on January 9 – had not discussed with them his challenges in the business.

Kajugu expressed that the family only had a hint of his financial struggles through his workers.

She noted that her brother – who had a liquor company – had employed a number of people from his Tharaka Community and believed that the business had been affected by a number of government regulations that had been put in place since President William Ruto took power.

“Before his last moments, some of his workers were coming home and would say that things were not good. The business had slowed down.

“Even as we observed him, we knew that there was a problem. We did not know his struggles in his business, we just got a hint that things were not rosy,” she stated.

According to a police report, Kiambi was found dead by his wife after a night out with his family members.

Police indicated that the businessman slept in a separate room after the wife declined to be a guarantor in a Ksh2 billion loan Kiambi was seeking.

Kiambi sought to use the loan to start another business. The nitty-gritty of the plan was, however, not released to the public.

Following his death, investigators visited the home of the politician where various pieces of evidence were sampled for investigation.

Detectives also visited the entertainment joint where the deceased spent his last night with his family and friends.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.