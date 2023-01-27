Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – The family of the former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has dismissed the ongoing rumours that it is cursed following the successive deaths in the family.

Before George Magoha died, he was preparing for the burial of his younger brother Prof. Richard Magoha, who died in December last year in the US. And a year before, his other brother, Captain Charles Agunga Magoha died in Sweden after a short illness.

Other siblings the family has lost in the recent past include Magoha’s sister Consolata Mogoha and a brother Michael Magoha which have prompted people, including some of the family members, to speculate that the family may be under a spell of death.

However, Magoha’s elder brother John Obare Magoha has dismissed claims of foul play or witchcraft.

“We are Catholics who were brought up in Christianity and believe in God. We cannot start saying that we are bewitched just because death has visited us three times in a short period of time.

“My brothers’ time has just reached and God took them,” Obare stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST