Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 06 January 2023 – A video showing Edwin Chiloba’s last moments before he was brutally murdered has emerged and raised more questions than answers.

Chiloba spent New Year’s Eve partying with friends, only for him to disappear mysteriously.

The clothes he was wearing in the video that reveals his last moments are the same ones he wore when his body was found stashed in a metal box and dumped along a road.

Netizens are now urging the police to question the people he was spotted with in the video that depicts his last moments.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.