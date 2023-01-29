Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Justina Wamae, who was Roots Party’s presidential running mate in the last year‘s presidential election, has said that she supports Jacaranda’s rally if it will address the concerns of Kenyans.

In a statement on Sunday, Wamae said that Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s rally should not lead to looting and destruction of property.

“I support today’s rally if they address the high cost of living, high taxation, unemployment, uneven distribution of subsidized fertilizer, climate change, Covid and as long as they do not damage property, Kenyans are not in control of GoK,” Wamae said.

She said this ahead of Raila’s planned rally at Jacaranda on Sunday.

He told his supporters that they meet at the Jacaranda grounds for the rally dubbed “No Handshake”.

Despite the push from some leaders to cancel the rally, Raila on Saturday maintained the Jacaranda rally is still on.

Religious leaders across the country have expressed concern that the political rallies might jeopardize national peace, cohesion, and security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.