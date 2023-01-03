Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has clarified reports suggesting that she lives in separate homes with her husband, Kamotho Waiganjo.

Speaking during an interview, Waiguru maintained that they lived together but clarified that they had two homes in the city.

Waiguru explained that they own two homes and her husband stays in one, which may have made people perceive they were living separately.

“We do not live separately. We live together. We have two houses, and we sometimes shuttle because of the nature of our family.”

“We never got to the point where we close one. So, we operate both houses. Sometimes we are here and sometimes we are there,” she stated.

She added that upon getting married in 2019, it was hard to let go of one of the houses, given various family dynamics, including how they raised their children.

Nonetheless, Waiguru intimated that they would soon do away with one house.

“Other times, I am in Kirinyaga but now that most of our children are outside the home, we will end up with one place,” she revealed.

The governor also divulged that they had been together with the first gentleman for 10 years despite having a traditional wedding in 2019.

“I consider marriage as the highest institution that God ordained in the land. It is something that is taken very seriously by both of us. The formalization of the marriage was more for the public,” she stated.

Waiguru added that Saturdays were dedicated to the family as they occasionally organized meetups and breakfast.

