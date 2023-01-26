Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now on his own after his troops defied his call to delegitimize President William Ruto and his government during his Kamukunji rally.

According to Azimio governors, Raila’s declaration that he does not recognize Ruto as president is a political call and not legal and therefore not binding on them.

Led by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Junior, the Azimio honchos vowed to recognize Ruto as president.

“Politics and development are two different things. As it stands, constitutionally, Ruto is the president,” Nassir stated.

He vowed to work with Ruto for the benefit of the people of Mombasa.

“Ruto is the one managing taxes. He is the one signing laws. Who else does that,” Nassir posed.

On his part, Mutula Kilonzo Jr. vowed to ignore Raila’s directive and work with Ruto and his government.

“We will obviously ignore Raila’s call. We are treating the statement as political and not legal. Ideally, if such statements were to be made, they should have done it before Ruto’s swearing-in,” Mutula stated.

He questioned Raila’s abrupt change of tune even after directing Nyanza governors to welcome Ruto as president in the region a fortnight ago.

“The other day, Raila’s people hosted Ruto in Luo Nyanza and they recognized him as the president. Why should that change now?” he wondered.

Other Azimio governors have also declared that they will work with Ruto and his government even though they supported Raila Odinga, among them James Orengo, Anyang Nyongo, Gladys Wanga, Ochilo Ayacko, and Simba Arati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST