Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – A popular Ukambani Member of Parliament has revealed why former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is causing troubles in Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Kalonzo and his allies have been asking Azimio leader Raila Odinga to retire from politics and endorse his presidential bid in 2027.

However, in a social media post on Tuesday, Mwingi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Metuse said Kalonzo is causing trouble in Azimio because he wants to join President William Ruto.

The one-term legislator added that Kalonzo’s plot also includes blocking those working for President William Ruto in the region and then later making unrealistic demands.

“Kalonzo Musyoka’s strategy is to brew trouble in Azimio. Use this to find favor with President William Ruto. Delay his organizing in Ukambani including blocking those working for the president, then make unrealistic demands or bolt out during next elections,” Metusi stated.

